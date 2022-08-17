Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.94.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $488.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.