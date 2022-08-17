Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

