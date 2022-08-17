Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 7,166 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 598,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.