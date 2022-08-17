Tcwp LLC Takes $275,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CSX stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
