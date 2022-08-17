Tcwp LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

