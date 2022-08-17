Tcwp LLC Takes $422,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9,962.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.