Tcwp LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

