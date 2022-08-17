TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Linde worth $377,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,795.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 67,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 13.2% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Linde by 29.7% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 30,659.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 421,868 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $308.46. 14,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

