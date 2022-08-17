TD Asset Management Inc. Has $409.80 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,422 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $409,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $230.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,593. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

