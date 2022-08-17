TD Asset Management Inc. Has $537.16 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Fortis worth $537,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fortis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,094,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortis by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 895,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fortis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,566,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,886,000 after acquiring an additional 335,335 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fortis by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. 8,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,110. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.