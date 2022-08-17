TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,947 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cisco Systems worth $349,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 108,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,958,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.