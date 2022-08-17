TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,587,330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,192,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $308,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 579,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

