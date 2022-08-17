TD Securities Initiates Coverage on WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSPOF. Raymond James cut their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

