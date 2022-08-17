Telcoin Trading Up 8.8% This Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $108.12 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,592.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00129594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00066189 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

