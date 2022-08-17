Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 1.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.01. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,635. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

