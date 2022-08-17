Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0023 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $391,644.68 and $21,694.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00111784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00248320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

