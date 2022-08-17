Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:TMPL opened at GBX 222.07 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 713.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of £725.84 million and a PE ratio of 478.72. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255.86 ($3.09).

Insider Activity

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Charles Cade acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($126,872.89).

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

