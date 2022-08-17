Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after buying an additional 823,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teradyne by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

