Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.