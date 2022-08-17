Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 23rd

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 13,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,924. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Teradyne by 95.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

