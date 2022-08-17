Terril Brothers Inc. Has $265,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

