Terril Brothers Inc. Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Vistra makes up 5.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vistra worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $15,427,688.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra Price Performance

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,613. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

