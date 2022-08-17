Terril Brothers Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 448,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $385.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

