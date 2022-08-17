Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 131,455 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,455 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 3.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 150,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

