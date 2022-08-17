Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is AGF Investments America Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up about 4.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

TTEK traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

