Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.03. 807,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,471,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $89,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

