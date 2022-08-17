Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 5,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

