Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 3,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

