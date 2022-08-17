Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.