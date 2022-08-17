Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

