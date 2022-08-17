Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.25 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

WPC opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

