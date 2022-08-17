Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $499,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 853,316 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,815,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $35.28.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.