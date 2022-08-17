Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $993,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

