Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 665 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

CLX stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

