Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 775 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.