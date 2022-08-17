Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.94

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.94 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 33.88 ($0.41). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 40,364 shares changing hands.

Thalassa Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

Further Reading

