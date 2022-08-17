The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Princeton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 13.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Bank of Princeton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 7,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

