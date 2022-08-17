The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives $4,850.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

BKGFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.