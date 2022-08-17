The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,925.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.