The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,925.00.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

