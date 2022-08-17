The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

