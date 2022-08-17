The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $27.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
