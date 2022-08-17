The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Walmart Stock Up 5.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

