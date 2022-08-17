The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.33. 77,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

