The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $37.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

