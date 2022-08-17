The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kroger were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kroger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Kroger by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 105,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,469. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.