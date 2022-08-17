The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,951. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,907 shares of company stock worth $31,820,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

