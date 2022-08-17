The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,411. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

