The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is TD Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,827,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362,743 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,924,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. 96,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,305. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

