The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,242,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,161 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $74,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,096. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

